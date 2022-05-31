Obey the special rules of the road during TT

The Department of Infrastructure’s highway services team has had to issue a fresh warning to residents trying to use the access road during TT.

It’s after a number of incidents in which pedestrians try to walk along the TT access road while it is not functioning as a walkway.

The pedestrians stopped include a number of primary age children using micro scooters – prompting the DoI to ask for parents to educate their kids on the dangers - and cyclists that had ‘decided to stop and watch the races whilst still in the path of traffic’.

In a statement, the team said: ‘Our staff has reported that people are still attempting to walk along the road when it functioning as an access road.

‘Given the weight of traffic along here this is potentially very dangerous.’

The Road Race Order prohibits pedestrian use when this route is used as an access road and persons in breach of the order could face penalties under the Act.

Where appropriate, the team also has the right to inform the police so that action may be taken.

The Road Race Order also prohibits the use of disability scooters on the access road.

The only vehicles the general public can use on the access road are vehicles with a gross weight of three tonnes or less, or bicycles.

Pedestrians wishing to cross the course should use the foot bridges at St Ninian’s or Governor’s Hill.

The team added: ‘Our team do their best to keep everyone safe and keep traffic moving while ensuring ensure that ambulances are not impeded.’

Pedestrians have not been the only issue for those policing the course.

The police have also had to advise a few cyclists over the past few days who have been stopped by officers whilet cycling on the Mountain Road. Cycling is currently prohibited from the Ramsey hairpin to its junction with the Creg-ny-Baa Back Road.

In a statement the police said: ‘Not only is this dangerous for the cyclists and other road users for them to be cycling on the Mountain Road whilst it is one way.’

‘There are the proper signs out on every road that feeds into the Mountain Road to indicate no cycling is permitted. If you are a cyclist, we want you to enjoy the island on a pedal cycle but we ask that for these two weeks you don’t use the Mountain Road.’

Drivers have also been stopped trying to drive the wrong way up the mountain.