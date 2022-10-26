Skate park is set to open with weatherproof materials
Subscribe newsletter
A new leisure facility in Laxey is set to be completed next year – and it will be built out of entirely sustainable materials.
The skate park, which will be next to the basketball and tennis courts on Glen Road, has been planned by Garff Commissioners.
Commissioner Melanie Christian said: ‘We’re really excited to hopefully have something in place for spring next year.
‘It is made with 100% recyclable materials and 100% green energy.
‘The equipment will be durable and hard-wearing and be able to cope with the environment that Laxey has to throw at it.’
During the initial consultation period, numerous suggestions were made.
Mrs Christian said: ‘It’s a small area so a bowling green and a leisure centre were suggested but unfortunately they weren’t suitable for the land.’
Since the initial consultation in 2017, little progress was made on the project until this year, due to flooding in October 2019 and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The commissioners visited other skate parks in the island for inspiration.
Mrs Christian said: ‘We looked at Braddan skate park, they have a great skate facility there which is probably used by people all over the island.
‘Unfortunately, that wasn’t much use to Glen road because of the parking spaces.
‘We did have a look at what Ramsey Commissioners have in Mooragh Park and that seems like a more economic and viable solution for the Garff area.’
Now, they are working with contractors to complete the park, which they say is set to be ready by spring next year.
The park will be made entirely of recyclable materials and using green energy, being fortified by galvanised steel to ensure that the facilities will not be ruined if further flooding happens in the area.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |