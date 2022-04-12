Temporary lights in Ballasalla

Temporary traffic lights are to be installed in Ballasalla on the main Douglas to Castletown Road next week.

The temporary lights will be in place from Tuesday, April 19, at the new roundabout by the main entrance to the Reayrt Mie housing development to allow for road surfacing, line painting and road sign installation works to be carried out.

The traffic signals will initially be three-way before reverting to two-way for the remainder of the works.

Dandara housing director Ciaran Downey said: ‘We would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused.