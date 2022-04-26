Plans for 138 houses finally rejected after planner meeting

Dandara’s plans for a major development at Lower Milntown in Lezayre have finally been rejected by the planning committee.

The property developer’s plans for 138 houses (a total which had been reduced from the initial 181) had been opposed by both Lezayre and Ramsey Town Commissioners.

They argued that the development was not in accordance with the phasing programme set out in the blueprint for the area – the West Ramsey Development Framework WRDF.

Among the reasons that the planning committee gave were issues with road safety and concern for local wildlife.

It also noted a decrease in demand for new houses in the north, as highlighted by the recent census which showed a drop in population.

Dandara wanted to build a mixture semi-detached, terrace and bungalow houses on an estate which would have also included and open public space, and an attenuation pond to address flood risk.

Forty-five of the dwellings were required to be affordable housing.

Specifically, the commissioners argued that the developer had failed to complete the neighbourhood centre component of Auldyn Walk and failed to provide both a distributor road linking Gardeners Lane to the development site and a new access road linking Gardeners Lane to Poyll Dooey Road.

There were also concerns that the existing sewage system would not cope with the additional volume of waste.

The chosen site, between Lezayre Road and the former railway line, currently consists of two agricultural fields.

A previous principle application or the area was to include a mixture of housing and industrial units was rejected after an appeal in 2009.