Plans for 18 more units at trading estate
Sunday 28th August 2022 5:10 am
Share
Milmount Warehouse. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) (Cjs Photography )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Janitorial products supplier WDS limited has applied for planning permission (22/00865/B) to demolish its existing warehouse and build 18 light industrial units.
Based at the Millmount Complex in Douglas (situated behind Mylchreests motors), the application’s accompanying information states that the units ‘would be simple in structure and cladding and allow tenants or purchasers to adapt the units to suit their needs, pending the necessary statutory approvals’.
The Independent contacted WDS Limited to find out whether every single one units was being built for commercial purposes, but did not receive a response. Each unit would be 1,000 square feet in size.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |