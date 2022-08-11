Plans for another demolition on town high street
A company has applied for planning permission ( 21/01005/B) to knock down another building on Ramsey’s main street.
Ardlui Ltdnow wants to demolish number 22 Parliament Street, the building which formerly housed The Tide gift shop on its ground floor.
This would also involve the demolition of the rear-facing address, 6 West Quay, which used to contain the Jewel Box shop.
Ardlui Ltd recently applied for permission to build on the empty demolition site next door (24 Parliament Street) which had previously been occupied by Auldyn House – before it was subject to an emergency demolition last May.
The plans are to replace Audlyn House with shops and flats.
However, the application for number 22 is only for demolition, and at this time no plans have yet been submitted for development of the site.
Ramsey Commissioners have no objection to the demolition but said they would request that the disruption from the demolition works be kept until after Christmas to prevent obstruction and a possible closure of Parliament Street during its busiest period.
