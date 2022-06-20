Plans for four new flats on prom

A planning application has been submitted (22/00652/B) to convert a townhouse on Douglas Promenade into four flats, to be used for tourism and residential.

The five-storey building at Number 2 Marathon Terrace, Queen’s Promenade, is currently split into two residential units, and this application is the second to be submitted after the failure of a first.

Proposed are one studio flat, two two-bedroom and one three-bedroom flat.

‘The apartments are of a good size, large enough to accommodate an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining room with outlook to the front elevation with views over Douglas Bay and a pleasant clear outlook,’ a planning statement adds.

Cycle parking spaces will be positioned to the shared rear entrance space.

There is also an office in the basement, in the building of which the main part has been ‘empty for some time now’ and is ‘showing signs of deterioration and decay’.

The townhouse is on the section of Queen’s Promenade which is lined with small businesses, a few doors down from Promenade Shirts and Embroidery.