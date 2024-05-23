Plans for an eight-metre tall harbourside sculpture of a heron have been approved.
Castletown Town Commissioners submitted the application (24/00412/B) to place the 26ft tall artwork on a former swing bridge platform on the northern side of Thirtle Bridge.
Castletown Commissioners believe it will attract positive public publicity and increase visitor numbers to the town and to the island.
The planning committee approved the application at its meeting on May 20. Objections to the heron sculpture had been lodged with the planning committee, claiming it would be ‘out of keeping with the historic vista’, an ‘eyesore’ and a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’ which should have been spent on essential services.
But the Commissioners said no ratepayers’ funds beyond limited officer time had been spent on the creation or will be spent on installation of the project. The Heron's construction is in two parts and comprises two legs precast into a concrete plinth and the body section which is to be bolted to the legs and secured by wire straps to the base.
Its two-part construction means it could be easily removed and relocated elsewhere if required.
Recommending approval, planning officer Lucy Kinrade said: ‘Whilst there may be individual and subjective views as to the art work itself, the proposal is considered to have an acceptable visual impact on the streetscape, on the conservation area and on the setting of the castle.
‘Herons are common place in such areas and often seen within the harbour and along the river edge. “The Heron” will be a large sculpture reflective of this specific harbourside location.
‘Its location directly alongside an arterial route into the town means it will be visible to and serve a large portion of the public and its design working alongside the interpretation of the local wildlife and for these reasons the proposed artwork is considered acceptable in principle in this location.’ The Silverburn Art Trail is a project currently under development by a group of Isle of Man artists known as the Creative Network.
It will follow the first stretch of the Bayr Ny Skeddan (Herring Way) along the Silverburn river from Castletown, through Ballasalla and on to Silverdale Glen. Creative Network said on its website that the trail will ‘feature a range of art works in eclectic styles, from street art in Castletown, to sculptural pieces in the countryside, and ephemeral pieces made from natural materials which will disappear over time.’
The trail has been supported by The Manx Lottery Community Fund and the Year of our Island Fund allowing for more permanent artworks to be made and signage added.