Plans for more bike spaces

Plans have been submitted for two new bicycle shelters in the north of the island.

Ramsey Commissioners want to build one behind the town hall (22/00545/B), and the other in Shoprite car park (22/00546/B).

The steel shelters would be for public use ‘to encourage people to cycle to the facilities and shops in Ramsey’.