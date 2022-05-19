Plans for more bike spaces
Wednesday 25th May 2022 10:00 am
The design of the proposed bus shelters, and the space in Ramsey’s Shoprite car park where one is planned
Plans have been submitted for two new bicycle shelters in the north of the island.
Ramsey Commissioners want to build one behind the town hall (22/00545/B), and the other in Shoprite car park (22/00546/B).
The steel shelters would be for public use ‘to encourage people to cycle to the facilities and shops in Ramsey’.
There would be space for 10 bikes, and also 10 helmet lockers.
