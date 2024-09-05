A tent could be installed at the Sea Terminal to create a new customs area to search vehicles.
The Department of Infrastructure has submitted a planning application for the new tent and search bays for passengers travelling on the island’s ferries by vehicle.
The new customs area will be situated at Circus Beach, close to the terminal, on Victoria Pier with three bays within the tent for customs searches and two further bays outside for customs declarations.
The application also includes proposals for a new access lane to the customs area and signage.
The application is likely to be considered by the planning committee next month and there is no indication at this stage when the new customs area could be in place if permission is granted.