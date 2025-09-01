Braddan Commissioners has submitted an application to use a village green as a temporary campsite during TT.
Earlier this month, the local authority invited feedback on a proposal to use the green field at its Roundhouse leisure centre as a temporary campsite during the racing fortnight.
Discussions took place at the last commissioners’ meeting over proposals to submit an application for 53 tents and provisionally six campervans on the land and now an application has been submitted.
At that meeting centre manager Cassi McAllister said The Roundhouse experiences its quietest period during TT and she confirmed a mail drop had been sent to nearby households with a drop-in session also taking place to allow residents to find out more and share their views.
In the cover letter submitted with the application Oliver O’Sullivan, of Braddan Commissioners said: ‘We plan to set up three days before the start of the race schedule and will allow three days after for teardown.
‘The site will be used for a small number of motorhomes with the majority taken up with tents.
‘We have 12 public toilets that will be open for use by the visitors, in addition we will provide two temporary toilets and a portable waste disposal unit for the motorhomes.
‘Our aim is to support the festival by offering additional visitor accommodation and designated parking for motorhomes - this appeared to be an issue across the island this year.
‘This proposal also has the potential to generate revenue for the centre, thereby easing the financial burden on Braddan ratepayers.
‘We recognise the possibility that our site may overlap with the Union Mills Football Club's existing camping offerings during TT. Commissioners have initiated discussions with the club to ensure cooperation and avoid competition.
‘While details are still being finalised, we are exploring the opportunity to position The Roundhouse as a family-friendly space for visiting guests.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.