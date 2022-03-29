Plans get green light

Planners have approved a proposal by Delgatie Limited to transform an eyesore in Port Erin.

The former Marine Biological Station on Port Erin breakwater will be transformed into a modern mixed purpose development.

Delgatie Limited was first granted planning permission in principle in November 2019 to redevelop the area.

A detailed proposal to build 52 apartments, a 14-bed apartment hotel, three shop units, and bar or restaurant across four new, multi-storey blocks has now been approved.

The buildings originally date back to 1892.

They have been unused since 2006 and were extensively damaged by fire in December 2016 when, on New Year’s Eve, a fire destroyed a large part of the southern development.

Planning officers had previously recommended that the application be refused, citing design issues and concerns that adequate provisions have not been made in relation to potential rock fall in the vicinity.