A planning application has been submitted for the former Ramsey Bakery building in Ramsey.
The new plans could see the building become an industrial unit alongside office spaces and storage units.
Caroline Duncan of Ramsey has applied for permission to change the use of the building on Station Road.
The planning application specifies that the site would be used mainly for industrial purposes, with changes to the layout to accommodate vehicle access and 36 new parking spaces. The popular Ramsey Bakery store closed its doors on April 30, 2022.
Despite a meeting being held on April 6 2022 between the bakery’s directors and the government, no alternative was implemented.
A letter published by the company at the time read that many factors had influenced the decision, including the fact the marketplace had changed dramatically ‘over the past six months to a year’ and the ‘challenges of sourcing adequate and affordable resources’ had made the business ‘unsustainable’.