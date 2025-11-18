A teenager accused of wounding with intent to commit murder has made a further court appearance.
Taylor Jake Murphy is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, robbery of a Volvo motor vehicle, robbery of a Kawasaki Mule 4x4, taking a Mitsubishi vehicle without consent, burglary, and theft.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 5 and 6 at Maughold and Port Cornaa.
The 19-year-old, who lives at High View Road, Douglas, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on November 11, via video link from the prison.
His advocate Deborah Myerscough said a quote and timescale for a psychiatric report are awaited.
The case was adjourned until December 9 with Mr Murphy remanded.