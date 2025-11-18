A teenager who entered a restricted area at the airport after breaking a glass panel has been put on probation for two years.
The 19-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on November 11 for sentencing.
We previously reported that Langley, and 21-year-old Oshin Mian Kaighin, of Albert Terrace, Ramsey, were at the departure lounge at Ronaldsway Airport at 9.15am.
Flights were delayed, so a large number of passengers were present.
Langley was said to be slumped in a chair, while Kaighin was lying back on a seat, with both said to have been drinking.
They then walked to gate one and both tried to push open a door.
Langley kicked the door numerous times, causing it to flex.
He then broke a glass panel covering an emergency door release button and entered a restricted area.
Security officers arrived, and Langley and Kaighin were said to be swearing and shouting, causing a ruckus in front of other passengers.
During a previous court appearance both men pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, while Langley also admitted criminal damage and entering a security restricted area.
On October 14, Kaighin was given a two-year probation order.
Langley was already on licence, having been released early from a sentence imposed in September 2024, for causing grievous bodily harm, after he head-butted and punched a man at the Isle of Man TT funfair.
He also admitted breaching the terms of his licence by missing probation appointments and trying to leave the island without obtaining permission.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client was incredibly impulsive and suffered from ADHD, but had never received medication.
‘If there was a sign above the court door saying “do not enter as the world will end”, he would go through it just to see what happened,’ said the advocate.
Ms Myerscough said that Langley was not good at organising himself and needed support, adding that his mother was in court with him, and that he would be living in Douglas with her, if released.
The advocate said that he’d previously been living in Kirk Michael, while his probation appointments were in Tromode, and had not appreciated the seriousness of missing them.
Ms Myerscough urged the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision.
‘I can’t see how extended periods in custody are going to change how he conducts himself,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the teenager: ‘You were only released from prison on September 5, having served a sentence for a serious offence of violence.
‘It’s concerning that even before the commission of the offences at the airport, that you were not complying with the terms of your licence.
‘They are not the most serious offences, but your drunken behaviour clearly would have had an adverse effect on other passengers and staff who had to intervene.’