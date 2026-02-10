A long-standing vacant ‘eyesore’ building site is set to be given a new lease of life thanks to a government scheme.
The site, located directly opposite the Buttery Cafe on Duke Street and nicknamed the ‘big grid’ by some residents, was previously earmarked for a mixed-use development made up of offices, 20 flats and shops.
However, that scheme failed to materialise and the building site has lain vacant for a number of years as a result.
But fresh plans could see a sizeable new building erected at the empty patch of land - complete with 38 serviced apartments and spaces for shops.
The project, which is currently progressing through the planning process, is set to be one of two regeneration projects in lower Douglas that have been awarded conditional funding through the ‘Island Infrastructure Scheme’ - a government-funded initiative looks to support the redevelopment of long-vacant sites in the capital.
The second project which aims to transform a site on North Quay in Douglas has already received planning approval.
That would see a number of disused buildings torn down, to be replaced by nine apartments, one townhouse and four commercial units being built on the site.
Tim Johnston MHK, Enterprise Minister, said: ‘I welcome the approval of these two further sites though the Scheme, which seek to transform and regenerate key sites in lower Douglas into vibrant residential, commercial and retail facilities.
‘These sites have been unoccupied for a number of years, and their redevelopment will deliver significant visual and amenity improvements to prominent locations within Douglas.
‘A key ambition within both the Island Plan and Economic Strategy is to further develop the infrastructure and services needed by our community.
‘By providing funding through the Economic Strategy Fund, we are supporting and incentivising private sector investment across our island, aligning with the long-term ambition to secure £1bn of investment and helping to create a vibrant, sustainable and attractive environment for both residents and visitors.’
Speaking in June last year, Buttery Cafe owner Giovanni Ferrara said: ‘Business has been ok, but in the last few years things have started to go downhill.
‘It’s getting worse and worse. There is no footfall outside the café, and we’ve had this building site in front of us for years and years, which is not helping.
‘A lot of my customers complain about it. More people would sit outside and there would be more footfall without it there.’
Regarding the North Quay scheme, developers Kelman submitted amended plans in May last year for a large quayside redevelopment in Douglas.
The proposal is for the demolition and rebuilding of numbers 22/23 and 25/26 and the retention and conversion of the Merchant’s House at number 24.
Speaking about the Island Infrastructure Scheme, Mr Johnston added: ‘Since the initial launch in 2023, I am pleased to see the continued progress of other previously announced sites, with groundworks well underway for both Villier’s Square and Lake Road.
‘Additionally, Ocean Castle in Port Erin has recently received full planning and is progressing to the delivery phase in the coming months.’