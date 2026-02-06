RBS International is to support multiple charities in the island again this year.
This will build on the progress made since the bank launched its ‘Community Involvement Strategy’ last year.
In the past year, RBS International has donated funds to 13 charities in the island, such as Victim Support and The Children’s Centre.
Jane Howard, chief executive of RBS International, said: ‘Our communities continue to face immense pressure from rising living costs, and charities delivering essential services are feeling the strain.
‘Last year, we saw first hand the difference our support can make for the most vulnerable groups across our jurisdictions.
‘We’re now strengthening our commitment for 2026, providing the time, expertise and resources charities need to support the people who rely on them most. I look forward to building on the impact we achieved together last year.’
Over the past 18 months, RBS International has helped Victim Support: Isle of Man as the organisation marked its 25th anniversary.
Speaking about the support, a RBSI spokesperson said: ‘Through financial support and ongoing skills‑based mentoring, the bank helped the charity modernise its visual identity, strengthen its operational resilience, and enhance its services for people affected by crime.
‘In addition to funding general running costs and supporting the anniversary rebrand, RBSI provided the organisation with a business mentor, who met with the team every six to eight weeks to help build capacity, streamline workload management and offer practical advice on how to use new technology to improve efficiency.’
Lorna Trevethan, chief executive of Victim Support: Isle of Man, added: ‘We have really enjoyed working with RBS International over the past 18 months. They have not only provided crucial funding, but the business mentoring has also been incredibly valuable.
‘The support has made a big difference to our organisation, bringing a modern, fresh approach to our work, including the launch of our new strategy.’