Tim Johnston and Alfred Cannan have written to both Andreas and Michael Commissioners, after the two local authorities announced this week that their rates would increase by 30% and 23.6% respectively ahead of the 2026/27 financial year.
Andreas Commissioners have set their rate at 188 pence in the pound, a large increase from the 2025/26 rate of 144 pence.
Meanwhile, Michael constituents will pay 199 pence in the pound - a rise of 38 pence from 2025 when it was 161 pence.
In a joint statement from both Mr Johnston and Mr Cannan, they said: ‘We recognise that our local authorities are committed to maintaining local infrastructure and can have significant cost commitments.
‘We also recognise that local commissioners undertake their duties without recompense and commit substantial time in the interests of the local community.
‘However, both local authorities have announced significant and concerning rate increases of 30% and 23.6% respectively.
‘We have asked to meet both sets of Commissioners as soon as practicable to understand further their financial commitments for next year and beyond, and the likely impact on our constituents.’
The increase in Andreas takes into account anticipated rises in the operational costs for the Northern Civic Amenity Site; increases in contributions to Ramsey Swimming Pool; the ongoing upgrade of parish street lighting; and extensive refurbishment work at the Parish War Memorial.
The reasons for the 23.6% rise in Michael were not stated by the Commissioners, but a spokesperson stated: ‘Our strategic goal is to build a financial resilience and create a robust reserve to ensure long-term stability and to maintain continuity of services.’