A large house off a main Ramsey road could be demolished and replaced for four new homes.
Gareth Roberts has submitted a planning application to demolish the current building and replace it with three detached three-storey homes and a bungalow.
St Olave’s House, which is not a registered building, is on Bowring Road and the owner says the site is capable of accommodating the four new homes.
In the design statement, the applicant says: ‘The large site is clearly capable of accommodating residential development. The existing buildings are not registered nor within a conservation area and as such there is no protection of the buildings against demolition.
‘The key constraints are the provision of an access which is safe and visually acceptable and the ability to develop the site while retaining the eucalyptus and sycamore trees close to the entrance of the site which contribute to the character of the area.
‘It will also be important for the development to sit comfortably in the streetscene and not to adversely affect the outlook for the existing residential properties close by.’
The applicant argues the site is earmarked for residential use and the building materials and design would be in keeping with the surrounding area.
The design statement says: ‘The development would represent a high-quality design which would make a positive contribution to the character of the area while preserving levels of amenity for nearby dwellings.
‘In conclusion the development will secure potential benefits by helping to deliver high quality housing.
‘The proposed new dwellings create a good piece of architecture design that fits into its context well. Its proportions, materials and roof scape sit easily in its immediate context and contributes positively to its existing densely landscaped riverside setting.
‘We believe that this scheme is worthy of support and would ask that consideration be given to approving this project.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.