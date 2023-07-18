Castletown Commissioners is to push forward with plans to demolish the old fire station site in the town.
A statement from the local authority said: 'The Board intends to move forward with an application for the demolition of the old fire station.
'We recognise that in the interim, there is a possibility of utilising the buildings for the town's own purposes as we continue to progress the proposed disposal of the works yard to facilitate the relocation of Bushy's Brewery into the town.
'These expressions of interest demonstrate the value and significance of the location and its potential for contributing to the town's growth and development.
'It is crucial to highlight that the site remains a strategic asset for the town.
'As such, we are committed to carefully considering all viable options to support the long-term vision and goals of delivering a vibrant community in Castletown.
'Upon the completion of the building's demolition, subject to planning, it is anticipated that the immediate function of the site will be to provide additional short-term parking spaces for both cars and visiting coaches on a temporary basis while permanent options are considered.'