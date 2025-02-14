Public Health Isle of Man is aiming to build on the initial success of training that equipped barbers with the skills to spot the warning signs of people who may have thoughts of suicide.
It is now looking to extend BarberTalk suicide prevention training to other community gatekeepers such as pub landlords, taxi drivers, hairdressers, sport coaches, pharmacists and faith community leaders.
Dr Matt Tyrer, director of Public Health Isle of Man said: ‘This pilot is a really important step.
‘The barbers involved have told us that they now know how to recognise the signs that a client is struggling, to ask the right questions, listen well and to direct them towards support.
‘The feedback has made it clear that they feel they are able to make a real difference for people, and giving more people within the community the skills to support each other is a great opportunity.
‘We will continue to review the programme, gather feedback, and stay in touch to ensure barbers and other community gatekeepers are supported.’
Twenty island barbers were trained when the BarberTalk pilot was launched last October as part of the Island’s Suicide Prevention Strategy. Trainee barbers at UCM were also trained as part of the BarberTalk Lite programme.
The island is similar to the UK and Jersey with statistics showing the rate of suicide among men in the island is three times higher than women, with middle-age men at the highest risk. It is understood that while men are less likely to speak about their emotions, the relaxed atmosphere in barber shops often encourages customers to talk more openly.
Cabinet Office Minister, David Ashford said an important focus of the Suicide Prevention Strategy is ‘making suicide everyone’s business’.
He explained: ‘Everyone can play a part in looking out for each other and BarberTalk suicide prevention training has brought the pilot programme’s barbers more than the techniques to recognise the signs that someone might be considering suicide.
‘Now they have the confidence to start the conversation which might save a life.
‘The planned collaboration for training across other sectors is a perfect example of the purpose of the Suicide Prevention Strategy, which aims to build the partnerships which create a comprehensive support network for individuals at risk of suicide.’
At a BarberTalk feedback event in January, barbers shared that their clients are more likely to open up once they know they are in the programme. The barbers also said they feel confident about starting a conversation with customers and know how to refer those who may be struggling.
Ross Bailey, head of mental health services at Manx Care ran the feedback session in January and said: ‘Training in suicide prevention opens up people to new experiences and sensitivities they might not have had before. That’s why it’s important to ensure our BarberTalk barbers have the support they need, and to give them the opportunity to talk through any difficult situations they have encountered.
Details of local organisations that provide wellbeing advice and support in a time of need are also available online.