Plans to relocate Buchan School onto the campus of King William’s College (KWC) have taken a step closer with a planning application.
Proposals to move the Buchan from its current site at West Hill in Castletown were announced in January.
The following month, the principal of King William’s College Damian Henderson admitted there is a financial dimension to the relocation, as well as describing the island’s only private high school’s financial position as ‘delicate’.
KWC plans to relocate the Buchan to its grounds by September 2025. The initial phase of this move is well underway, with construction projects already in progress.
Key developments include the establishment of a new Fourth Form Centre, upgrades to the boys’ boarding facilities and the relocation of several classrooms and offices.
Now, the school has submitted plans to convert two underused buildings on the campus for the new Buchan site.
In the design and access, the applicant says: ‘The proposed scheme looks to re-purpose Jackson House and Stenning Building to provide pre-preparatory (early years and key stage1) and preparatory (key stage 2) teaching accommodation.
‘Ancillary facilities such as sports pitches, catering kitchens are to be shared with King William’s College, along with some isolated teaching provision such as music, where appropriate.
‘The existing two-storey section of Jackson House is to be retained as the music school, there are no proposed changes to this section of the building. The single storey extension of Jackson House is proposed to become pre-preparatory school. ‘
The statement goes on to say the building will be home to a reception classroom, three key stage 1 classrooms and two group rooms.
It added: ‘Stenning Building is to be used for preparatory accommodation providing six classrooms, an assembly hall, group room, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and maths) room, school reception and heads office.
‘The reception class is provided with a segregated dedicated playground with a covered canopy areas leading directly from the classrooms. Both hard informal and soft play spaces are provided and a habitat zone is included within the existing wooded area.
‘There are no plans under this application to demolish, extend or replace any of the existing buildings on the site. An external steel canopy is to be provided adjacent to Jackson House in order to provided covered external space for the reception classroom.
‘The external areas are to be re landscaped to provide appropriate and appealing external teaching and playground provision.’
KWC is also advancing the sale of the Buchan School's existing Westhill site which has already attracted multiple interested parties.
In the planning statement, the applicant concludes: ‘The works will provide a modern and well-equipped primary school facility for existing and future pupils of the Buchan School and enable a seamless transition to the secondary school should pupils continue to the college when of an appropriate age.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.