Plans have been submitted to turn one of Ramsey’s most popular former restaurants into a gym.
Owner Kenneth Devaney submitted a planning application in 2024 to turn the former eatery into apartments but this was refused.
Now he wants to turn the former Harbour View Bistro at East Quay, which closed in April 2023, into a gym.
The new fitness centre will include gym space, fitness areas, studio space, treatment rooms and a small café area. Part of the building will also be converted into a two-bedroom flat.
The plan is to open the fitness centre from 6am-9.30pm daily which will be staffed by two people. It will offer classes, personal training and NHS referrals.
In the cover letter, the applicant says: ‘It is recognised registered buildings and buildings situated in the conservation area in Old South Ramsey should be retained and renovated. Vacant buildings should be brought back into active use.
‘Providing greater flexibility of uses can be used as a mechanism to support viable regeneration initiatives in those areas where it is desirable to encourage regeneration, and to bring vacant premises back into commercial use, thereby enhancing the public face of the town.’
The historic building on the quayside was once the Union Hotel accommodating sailors and dates back to the 1800s.
The owner has struggled to find anyone to take it over as a restaurant which has led to him seeking a change of use.
In recommending refusal for the scheme to turn it into apartments in 2024 planners said it was ‘unacceptable’ to lose such an amenity.
The former Harbour Bistro closed down in November 2019 having been in operation for 28 years and was renowned for its fresh fish and seafood dishes. Harbour View Bistro opened in 2020 but only lasted three years.
The latest application will be considered by planners in due course.