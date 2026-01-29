The Isle of Man is set to see the launch of an ‘Uber Eats-style’ food delivery service later this year, as island digital platform Dazzler prepares to roll out its own delivery operation.
Founded in spring last year, Dazzler was initially launched as a free, centralised online platform designed to showcase the island’s food and hospitality sector.
The website now lists more than 250 restaurants, cafés and takeaways, providing users with a single place to discover venues, browse menus and explore options based on cuisine, dietary needs and accessibility.
While 37 eateries currently offer click-and-collect services through the platform, Dazzler founder Martin Aram says the next phase of the business will see delivery added, with testing due to begin in March ahead of a full launch later that month.
‘We set up Dazzler back in April and gave out a free service to help people discover every single restaurant on the Isle of Man,’ he said.
‘A lot of people just don’t know what’s available.’
Mr Aram said the idea came from the fragmented way people currently search for food options, often relying on social media groups or individual websites.
‘Trying to book a restaurant or order food is spread all over the place,’ he said. ‘By putting it all onto one platform, it solves a lot of problems.’
The site is already attracting around 1,000 unique visitors a day, many of whom are using its extensive filtering system, which includes more than 160 options ranging from food type and allergies to whether a venue offers non-alcoholic drinks, sports TV or disabled access.
Dazzler’s delivery service will initially operate using a hybrid model.
Businesses that already employ their own drivers will be able to use Dazzler’s new technology to manage orders and communicate more easily with customers, including tools to help drivers accurately locate delivery addresses.
At the same time, Dazzler will begin testing its own delivery network with selected partners, including KFC.
‘We’re going to put it on steroids and bring it out to delivery,’ he said. ‘Some businesses have already seen revenue growth of between 15 and 20%, and for some, that’s the difference between keeping your doors open or closing them.’
Drivers working through the platform will be self-employed, with Dazzler acting as a facilitator rather than an employer.
Mr Aram said the company is aiming to ensure drivers are well paid, with earnings linked to performance and journey data, and that insurance arrangements are already in place.
‘We want everyone in the Isle of Man to feel like they’ve got that convenience in their town,’ he said.
Dazzler’s app, alongside its delivery service, is expected to launch in March, but to find out more and see what they offer now, visit https://dazzler.app/.