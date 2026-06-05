The scheme, submitted by applicant Ian Jones, would also see a new residential building constructed on the opposite side of the Atholl Street site.
The existing warehouse, which lies opposite the town’s Whitehouse pub, would be converted into three apartments, comprising a two-bedroom property on the ground floor and two one-bedroom apartments on the upper floors.
In a planning statement, the applicant said: ‘The proposal is for the retention of the existing building on the site and its conversion into three apartments - one on the ground floor (two-bedroom) and the other two (one-bedroom) split over the first and second floors.
‘The building will remain almost exactly as it is at present, with a new external staircase on the rear elevation and new windows and doors. Solar panels will be introduced on the south-western elevation.
‘A new building is to be introduced on the other side of the site. This will be a three-storey building providing a single unit of three-bedroom residential accommodation, reflecting the proportions and form of the existing building.
‘Two parking spaces will be provided on the site - one for the dwelling and the other for the two-bedroom apartment.’
The applicant argues the proposal would help regenerate a derelict part of the town.
The planning statement says: ‘The site is within an existing settlement and in a sustainable location designated for development. The promotion of brownfield development is strongly preferred to the development of greenfield sites.
‘The conversion of the existing building retains a prominent building of interest and importance in the streetscape and will provide a new use for the property, ensuring its future maintenance and upkeep.
‘The development will enhance the appearance of the site and ensure the continued presence of the existing building at this important urban street corner.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.