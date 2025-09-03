MMD GPHC Ltd is sponsoring Laxey Football Club’s junior sides’ kits for the upcoming season.
As part of this new deal, each junior kit will feature the logo of Wish Upon a Dream, a Manx charity dedicated to granting wishes to children on the Isle of Man living with terminal or life-limiting illnesses.
The mining firm’s financial director Gary Blakemore said: ‘Having developed a strong relationship with Laxey AFC over the years, we were honoured to be considered for this opportunity following the conclusion of their previous sponsorship.
‘Supporting the club’s junior squads was an easy decision, but we wanted to do more with the platform this sponsorship provides. That’s why we’re so proud to share this opportunity with Wish Upon a Dream, a truly remarkable charity.
‘Our hope is that by featuring their logo on the junior kits, more people will become aware of the incredible work they do, and feel inspired to support their mission.’
Laxey club secretary Mike Murley added: ‘This will benefit more than 250 junior players and 30 coaches across our club.
‘MMD has supported us for many years, and their generosity continues to be instrumental in the growth of our junior programme.
‘Just as importantly, this partnership helps raise awareness for Wish Upon a Dream. We believe every child deserves joy, hope and meaningful memories with their families. We’re proud to stand behind the incredible work this charity does.’
To further support the cause, Laxey AFC has pledged to donate £1 for every night a TT camper stays at its campsite next year, an initiative expected to raise more than £2,000 for the charity.
Founder and director of Wish Upon a Dream Lesley Turnbull MBE said: ‘We are truly honoured to be the chosen charity in this wonderful collaboration.
‘This partnership will help raise awareness across the island about the work we do for children facing the most difficult circumstances.’