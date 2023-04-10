The Manx Amateur Drama Federation’s (MADF) newly merged Easter Festival of Full Length and One Act Plays continues tonight.
A full week of plays will be staged at the Gaiety Theatre by groups from the island and across the UK.
Robert Meadows from the Guild of Drama Adjudicators will decide the winners in the one act and full length festivals.
The line-up includes:
Easter Monday: White Cobra Productions, Northampton, The Lonesome West by Martin McDonagh, full length, adult, drama.
Tuesday: Platform Theatre School’, Heritage by Dafydd James, one act, youth, black comedy; Parados Theatre Company, The Monkey’s Paw by William Wymark Jacobs, one act, youth, horror/ drama.
Wednesday: Yn Draamey, Chiller by Christopher J. Maybury, one act, youth, drama; The Service Players, The Photograph by Lisa M. Smith, one act, adult, drama.
Thursday: Yn Draamey, Faces in The Dark by Christopher J. Maybury, one act, youth; Rushen Players, September In The Rain by John Godber, adult, one act, comedy/drama.
Friday: Garden Suburb Theatre, London, The Game’s Afoot; or Holmes for the Holidays by Ken Ludwig, full length, adult, comedy.
Book tickets online at www.villagaiety.com or call the box office on 600555.