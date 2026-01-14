Lambing season is now under way across parts of the Isle of Man, and farmers are asking the public to be vigilant when walking near fields.
Police in the north of the island have issued a reminder that fields adjacent to public footpaths and old railway lines are now home to heavily pregnant ewes, all under the careful watch of their shepherds.
Even when sheep are not immediately visible, they may be close to the path, and even the most well-behaved dog can cause significant stress to expectant ewes.
Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on leads at all times when walking near fields, even if their dog ‘would never chase a sheep.’
Lambing can begin earlier than many people expect, and any disturbance can have serious consequences for both ewes and unborn lambs.