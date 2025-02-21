The Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) says it has been plagued by 999 calls from a child playing with a mobile device.
It is not clear if the calls have been made accidentally or intentionally by the child but the ESJCR is urging parents or carers to be more mindful of what their child is doing.
Posting on Facebook, the ESJCR said: ‘Over the course of this week, the ESJCR has taken multiple 999s every day from a child playing with a mobile device.
‘There is no mobile number attached to the device, making a call-back impossible.
‘Every time this happens, it prevents an operator from being available to take a genuine 999 call.’