‘Plenty of potential’ for unused building despite expired plans
Unused buildings on Finch Road have seen planning applications expire as they sit empty
A group of unused buildings in the island’s capital have had several planning applications expire despite a councillor saying they have ‘plenty of potential’.
The properties on Finch Road, near Chester Street car park, have had multiple applications approved or rejected since 2006 but all permitted planning suggestions have expired.
Councillor Andrew Bentley said: ‘The council has the power to act should a building’s appearance not be deemed satisfactory, however, the council doesn’t comment on individual cases due to GDPR.’
The rear and roofs of the buildings have become overgrown with bushes and other plants though the chair of the regeneration and community committee says this is likely out of their jurisdiction.
He said: ‘The council can act if there is a concern of an imminent threat to the public, however, more generally matters of a structural nature are in the domain of DEFA’s environmental health officers.’
Alongside his political positions, Councillor Bentley is also an architect, he said: ‘Putting my architect’s head on, the site looks particularly complex, especially if there was an expectation to provide on site parking.
‘At the same time the site is well located for shops, work, leisure and public transport, the upper floors would have great views of the bay and any ground floor activity would have good footfall around lunchtime, so there’s plenty of potential.’
Plans by Dandara first approved for the site, 38-40b Finch Road and 19-21 Well Road Hill, in 2008 sought an office building and cafe. A changed application in 2011 removed the cafe element.
Despite renewing the application for another four years in 2015, this period has now expired meaning there appears to be no plans currently active.
Comments