Shoppers in Strand Street stopped in their tracks on Wednesday as 68 pairs of shoes were on display, each symbolising a life lost to suicide on the Isle of Man between 2020 and 2024.
The powerful display, confirmed by coroner’s records, formed the centrepiece of a World Suicide Prevention Day campaign that brought together island charities and support groups to raise awareness and encourage conversation.
For many, the sight was deeply moving.
‘It is meant to strike with people, because we’re not talking about it enough’, said Shirley Cain from Ed Space.
‘We don’t know the numbers until something like this is displayed. We all need to start talking more, communicating more, and telling each other how we really feel.’
Her colleague Dan Dooley added: ‘We don’t want people to be statistics. We want people to come and talk.
‘By having everybody together today, people can see the different options available for support. We want these shoes to drop massively, and we know it’s going to take time.’
Nicola Curphey, volunteer coordinator at Isle Stand Up to Suicide, who lost her father to suicide, described the display as one of the most moving she had ever seen.
‘I’ve been to Auschwitz, and I don’t think I was as moved as I was when I saw those shoes,’ she said. ‘It’s amazing the number of people who’ve come up to share their stories. It’s a real privilege.’
Fellow volunteer Louise Slater, who also lost her father to suicide, said: ‘When we were younger it was almost a taboo subject. N
‘Now it’s more out in the open, but people still struggle day to day. If we can help people feel less uncomfortable talking about it, that’s a win for us.’
If you have been affected by this story or are in need of support, the Isle of Man Government’s Wellbeing Support page provides a central list of local organisations, from charities to specialist services, offering help in times of need