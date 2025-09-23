The incident happened in the early hours of Friday, August 22, at a property on Barrule Drive. Items taken from the back garden and an unlocked shed included a spade, hand tools, a spirit level and a breaker.
Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the burglary, or who has seen the items for sale, to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: ‘If anyone has any information which may assist in identifying those responsible, or has seen these items for sale, please contact Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/5985/25. Alternatively, if you have information and wish to share it anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’
Police have also urged residents to ensure sheds and outbuildings are properly secured.
The spokesperson added: ‘Although we live and work in a safe place, we mustn’t become complacent. Please make sure sheds, outbuildings and back gardens are kept secure and locked with padlocks.’