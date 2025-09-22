An electric motorbike rider who had no licence, insurance, or tax, and performed a wheelie has been hit with a £1,290 fine.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was riding a Surron Light Bee X on August 8, at Station Road in Port Erin.
An off-duty police officer saw Watterson riding on the pavement, performing a wheelie for around 20 metres.
CCTV footage also showed him riding on the road.
He was told he needed a licence to be on the road and replied: ‘I didn’t know.’
In court, on September 18, he pleaded guilty to four offences.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said: ‘As we know, ignorance is not a defence in respect of these matters.
‘He believed it was the sort of bike he didn’t need tax, a licence, and insurance for because it was electric.
‘It really was an act of immaturity and a lack of knowledge.’
Ms Myerscough said that Watterson had only pulled a wheelie for around two seconds and had held a provisional licence which has now expired.
The advocate said that, even though the bike was electric, it had a small engine, less than 125cc.
Magistrates fined Watterson £650 for having no insurance, £350 for careless riding, £160 for having no tax, and £130 for having no valid licence.
He was also given five penalty points and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125.
Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft told the defendant: ‘We are very surprised you didn’t know riding an electric motorcycle on the road required insurance and a licence.’
Watterson will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £25 per week.