An electric motorbike rider who had no licence, insurance, or tax, and performed a wheelie has been hit with a £1,290 fine.

Twenty-year-old Joshua Watterson was spotted by an off-duty police officer.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was riding a Surron Light Bee X on August 8, at Station Road in Port Erin.

An off-duty police officer saw Watterson riding on the pavement, performing a wheelie for around 20 metres.

CCTV footage also showed him riding on the road.

Officers later went to his home, at Athol Park, where they spoke to him.

He was told he needed a licence to be on the road and replied: ‘I didn’t know.’

In court, on September 18, he pleaded guilty to four offences.

Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said: ‘As we know, ignorance is not a defence in respect of these matters.

‘He believed it was the sort of bike he didn’t need tax, a licence, and insurance for because it was electric.

‘It really was an act of immaturity and a lack of knowledge.’

Ms Myerscough said that Watterson had only pulled a wheelie for around two seconds and had held a provisional licence which has now expired.

The advocate said that, even though the bike was electric, it had a small engine, less than 125cc.

Magistrates fined Watterson £650 for having no insurance, £350 for careless riding, £160 for having no tax, and £130 for having no valid licence.

He was also given five penalty points and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125.

Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft told the defendant: ‘We are very surprised you didn’t know riding an electric motorcycle on the road required insurance and a licence.’

Watterson will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £25 per week.