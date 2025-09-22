Katrin Melly was given numerous chances but none of her attempts at the roadside or police headquarters produced the required sample.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the 30-year-old defendant was driving a Fiat 500 on August 11, at 3.45am.
She was stopped at Kewaigue, after police reported that her speed was excessive and she was crossing the centre lines.
Melly was given multiple opportunities, but on nine occasions the breathalyser test showed that there had been an insufficient specimen.
During five more attempts there had been no sample at all.
At police headquarters, three more attempts failed to register.
Melly, who lives at Coronation Terrace, was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.
‘Ms Melly made a terrible error of judgement. She had called for a taxi but wasn’t able to get one and drove to a friend’s house,’ said the advocate.
Mr Rodgers said it was not possible to say what the reading may have been, but in CCTV footage, his client was not showing obvious signs of intoxication and appeared coherent.
He went on to say that there would have been every chance that the reading wouldn't have resulted in the five-year mandatory ban, which would now be applicable for failing to take the test.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Melly: ‘It seems to me you were being deliberately evasive because you knew you would be over the limit.’
She will pay the fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £80 per month and must also take an extended test, and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course at the end of her ban.