Deckchair vandals are being sought by police after one on North Quay in Douglas was damaged in the early hours of Sunday.
The large deckchair, which represents a picture opportunity for visitors to the Quay, had its arms pulled out.
Officers says CCTV enquiries are ongoing and believe a group of nine males were in the area at the time.
Posting on Facebook the force says: ‘Police are currently investigating damage caused to the deck chairs located on the Quay in Douglas.
‘CCTV enquiries are ongoing. The offence occurred at around 1.15am on Sunday, July 28. It has been established that a group of nine males were in the area at the time.
‘They had a photograph taken on the deck chair then deemed it appropriate to forcibly pull on the arms of the chairs causing damage before running off.
‘The deck chairs have been installed by Douglas City Centre Management for public use and it is a shame that their use has been ruined by small group.’
Anyone with information or those who were part of the group who caused the damage, are urged to contact Police headquarters on 631212 and quote reference number 97/4957/24.