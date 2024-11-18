While the rider was not injured his bike was extensively damaged and officers now want to speak to the driver involved.
Posting an appeal on Facebook, the easter neighbourhood policing team said: ‘Around 4.50pm on Saturday, November 16, officers were called to Braddan Oak Roadabout, Peel Road, Douglas following the report of a road traffic collision whereby a bike was collided into by a silver vehicle, before the silver vehicle failed to stop at the scene.
‘The rider was not injured, however damage was sustained to his bike, so we still need to speak with the driver of the silver vehicle.