Police are appealing for information after a motorist failed to stop following a collision with a cyclist.

The incident happened just before 5pm on Saturday at the Braddan Oak roundabout on Peel Road.

While the rider was not injured his bike was extensively damaged and officers now want to speak to the driver involved.

Posting an appeal on Facebook, the easter neighbourhood policing team said: ‘Around 4.50pm on Saturday, November 16, officers were called to Braddan Oak Roadabout, Peel Road, Douglas following the report of a road traffic collision whereby a bike was collided into by a silver vehicle, before the silver vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

‘The rider was not injured, however damage was sustained to his bike, so we still need to speak with the driver of the silver vehicle.

‘If anyone has witnessed this collision or has information regarding the driver please contact PC 172 Hardman at police headquarters on 01624 631212. Alternatively, information can be give anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.’