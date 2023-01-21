Police are appealing to the public to help them in their search for a 78-year-old man.
Joseph Rice has gone missing from Ballanard Court, which is a sheltered housing project at the bottom of Johnny Watterson's Lane in Douglas.
Last night, a large number of Civil Defence personnel were in the area of Ballanard Road and the immediate vicinity searching for Mr Rice.
Police are asking people in the area to check gardens and sheds.
Mr Rice has been missing for some time and police are very concerned for his welfare.
Police are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at around 1am onwards on January 19 and who has a dash cam to check the footage.
If you find anything that may be relevant, they are asking you to contact police headquarters on 631212.