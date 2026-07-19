Police are appealing for information to help trace the recent movements of a white Hyundai Bayon, registration JMN853C.
Officers are asking anyone who has seen the vehicle, or who may have CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage showing it, to come forward.
Detectives are seeking to establish where the vehicle has been and believe information from the public could assist with their enquiries. Anyone who has seen the Hyundai Bayon or has relevant footage is asked to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 631212, quoting reference P180726038.
Police are also urging members of the public not to share information or speculation on social media, but instead to pass any relevant details directly to officers investigating the matter.
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