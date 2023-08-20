The police are appealing for witnesses of an incident in which a male was seriously injured.
The incident under investigation occurred in the area of the Cinder Path, between Hillside Avenue and Peel Road, Douglas, at about 6.30pm yesterday (Saturday, August 20).
A statement from the constabulary said: 'During this incident a male has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
'It is also believed that there were pedestrians in the area at the time of the incident who may be able to provide information to assist the police investigation.
'Police are encouraging these pedestrians to also get in contact with Douglas police headquarters.'