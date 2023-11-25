The Isle of Man Constabulary is appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Albany Road as a elderly male pedestrian was taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred at approximately 6.50pm opposite the bus stop on Albany Road, and involved a single vehicle and an elderly male pedestrian, both of whom were local to the area.
The elderly male pedestrian was taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment last night.
The road is now open.
Inspector Michael Taylor from the Roads Policing Unit said he'd like to thank the residents in the area for their understanding and apologised for any inconvenience caused, particularly due to the investigation continuing into the early hours.
As part of the investigation, the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses in the area or any person that may have dash cam travelling along Albany Road or Tynwald Road, Peel, between 6:40pm to 6:55pm on Friday 24th November 2023.
The force is asking members of the public to contact any member of the Roads Policing Unit, quoting reference number 97/7506/23