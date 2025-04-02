A woman sustained minor injuries this morning after being bitten by a dog while walking along Eyreton Road in Crosby.
The incident occurred around 10am, with the dog, described as a collie breed, being off the lead at the time of the attack.
The male dog owner, believed to be in his 60s, was walking the dog down the hill in the direction of Crosby Crossroads in Marown at the time of the incident.
The woman was heading up the road when the dog bit her.
The Isle of Man Constabulary’s Western Neighbourhood Policing Team has issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has further information to come forward.
Witnesses are urged to contact Peel Police Station on 631528.
Police also said the incident serves as a reminder to all dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead and under control when walking on roads, in public areas, and especially near livestock or cattle.