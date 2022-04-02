Police appeal for witnesses of collision in Douglas

Crime rate in Cornwall is half that of the England and Wales average

Police are appealing for witnesses of a collision that saw a persons leg get trapped in a car door.

The collision occurred on Wednesday at 11:15am on Lower Dukes Road in Douglas.

The driver of a red four-by-four (unknown registration plate, make or model) collided with the passenger door of a stationary silver coloured VW Polo, trapping the owners leg in the door.

The car failed to stop at the scene and continued driving.

Police said in a statement on social media: ‘Finally we believe the driver of the red 4x4 would have known they had collided with the other vehicle and therefore ask that they consider coming forward and assisting police with their enquiries.’