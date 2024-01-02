Police are asking witnesses to a fight near the Rosemount pub in Douglas on New Year's Eve to contact them.
The fight between two males on Sunday night led to one receiving hospital treatment.
A Constabulary spokesperson said: 'We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist us with an ongoing investigation of assault.
'At approximately 10.20pm on Sunday, December 31 in the area of the traffic lights near to the Rosemount Public House, Douglas we responded to reports of a fight between two males.
'As a result of the assault, one male received treatment at hospital.
'A number of enquiries are ongoing in relation to this investigation but we are asking the public who have yet to be spoken to by police to assist us in coming forward as possible witnesses as well as checking any dash cam footage within their vehicles that may have captured the assault.
'Anyone with any information that could assist us in this investigation, please contact Douglas police headquarters on 01624 631212 or anonymously via crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting investigation reference 97/1007/24.'