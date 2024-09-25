The island’s police force is notified of any registered sex offenders who moves to the island, the Justice and Home Affairs Ministers says.
Minister Jane Poole-Wilson also explained they will also be subject to the same restrictions they faced in the UK.
She was responding to a written Tynwald question from Douglas South MHK Claire Christian who asked how the movement of sex offenders to the island is monitored to ensure the safety of residents.
Mrs Poole-Wilson said: ‘Any UK registered sex offender must notify changes of address to their managing police force in the same way as an Isle of Man-registered offender subject to notification requirements must do so.
‘Where a sex offender informs their managing police force that they will be moving to the Isle of Man, the UK force will notify the Isle of Man Constabulary.
‘If the individual is subject to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), the constabulary will ordinarily apply for an order to be issued on-island so the protections in that order will apply on island.
‘As part of this process, the constabulary request all relevant information relating to their offence(s), SHPO conditions and risk assessments from the UK force which is then uploaded to the Isle of Man Constabulary systems.
‘The offender will then fall under the relevant police management processes for offenders subject to such an order.’
Mrs Christian also asked the minister whether Manx residents can access the UK's child sex offender disclosure scheme known as Sarah's Law.
Sarah's Law allows parents to ask police if someone with access to their son or daughter has been convicted or suspected of child abuse. The law is named after eight-year-old Sarah Payne Sara Payne who was murdered by a convicted sex offender in West Sussex in 2000.
Mrs Poole-Wilson said: ‘The scheme is not formalised in legislation but is set out in guidance. It is a reactive response to a specific request for disclosure and there are strict measures on how information is shared and to whom the disclosure is made.
‘A Manx resident can approach any UK police force for disclosure regarding an offender living in that police area just as any UK resident would and that application would be assessed as per the UK government guidance.
‘Applications are subject to rigorous review before any disclosure is made. Any disclosure made under Sarah’s Law will only be in respect of individuals who have been convicted of an offence against a child.’