Police are asking for assistance in tracking down the driver of a car that was left abandoned in the road on Wednesday night.
At around 10pm on July 12, a red Peugeot 307 heading towards Kirk Michael crashed into a verge at Handley’s Corner and was left abandoned.
The western neighbourhood policing team has said it is 'seeking the assistance of the community' in relation to the incident and is asking anyone with information concerning the matter to contact PC Chris Butler at Peel Police Station on 842208 quoting investigation reference 97/4673/23.