Police say they have seized ‘significant quantities’ of drugs and criminal property following a series of raids in Douglas and the south of the island.
The intelligent-led operations took place during the last week at numerous locations although the full scale of the operation has not been revealed.
Posting on social media, the force said: ‘This week saw the Isle of Man Constabulary conduct an intelligence led proactive operation, which resulted in numerous search warrants being executed in the lower Douglas area and addresses in the south of the island.
‘As a result of the of proactive operation, significant quantities of controlled drugs, cash and other items associated with drug use and supply were located at numerous premises linked to this operation.’
Inspector Maloney, of the Eastern Neighbourhood Team, says the force had been prompted to act after concerns raised by members of the public.
He said: ‘The local community of south Douglas have reported that a small minority of individuals have been involved in the supply of drugs in the area.
‘This has had serious consequences in the fact there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour and those involved have been supplying illegal drugs and benefitting financially. ‘
The Constabulary is determined to tackle such criminality and it is hoped that such policing operations will provide reassurance to the community and deter, disrupt and bring those involved in such offending to justice.
‘I can confirm that we do listen to the concerns raised by the local community and any such offending will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.’