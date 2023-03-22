A 47-year-old Douglas man has been fined £250 for cannabis possession.
Ian Ronald Goldsmith admitted having £20-worth of the drug and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to an address at Derby Square in Douglas on March 11, at 7pm, after a report of a disturbance.
No charges were brought in relation to that but Goldsmith was searched by officers, who found a snap bag containing the class B drug, which they valued at £20.
During an interview at police headquarters, Goldsmith made a full admission, saying: ‘You found it on me, there’s no point in denying it.’
Goldsmith, also known as ‘Goldie’, who lives at Empire Terrace, was one of the prisoners who featured in ‘The Best Little Prison in Britain’ TV series, filmed at the Isle of Man prison.
He opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and said that he had been in possession of a small amount of cannabis, for personal use.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.