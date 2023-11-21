A road has been shut after a crash.
Isle of Man Police confirmed that a section of Ballamodha Road is now closed due to the incident.
The force said the route is shut from the entrance to South Barrule Plantation up to the 40 mph speed limit section of the road.
It is believed there is a large emergency service presence in the area.
It is thought the incident happened around 5pm this evening (Tuesday).
One person online said there was 'flashing blue lights everywhere.'
Another said two cars are believed to have been involved in the incident and both have been badly damaged as a result.