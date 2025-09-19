Aaron was reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Monday (September 19) having last been seen in the Buckinghamshire town of Amersham.
The appeal has now been shared by Isle of Man Constabulary in case he has come to the island or has contacted anyone from here he knows,
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: ‘We are concerned for the welfare of Aaron, who has been missing in the Amersham area since September 15.
‘He is described as a white male, fair skin, brown short hair, wears black rimmed glasses, approx 5ft7in tall and of average build.
‘Aaron has links to the Isle of Man, so if you have any relevant information or believe you have seen him, please report any sightings via the dedicated missing persons portal here.