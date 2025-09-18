Loganair has revealed the flights announced to Southampton next year will be a trial.
The route, is only being introduced for three months as part of Loganair’s winter schedule.
The flights will operate via Manchester but customers will stay aboard the aircraft throughout their journey.
The service will operate once a week on Saturdays from January 10 to March 28, 2026. If there is sufficient demand, the flight could become permanent.
The airline already flies from Ronaldsway Airport to destinations including Heathrow, Manchester, London City, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Birmingham.
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: ‘As the Isle of Man’s airline, we are testing the market for a new same-plane service to Southampton that flies via Manchester, but without the need to disembark.
‘The service will enhance existing provision and importantly, allow our customers to sit back, relax and enjoy the flight.
‘We also hope the new service will encourage visitors from the south of England to visit this beautiful part of the world, which is a unique and hidden gem nestling in the Irish Sea.’
The two-and-a-half-hour flight departs from Ronaldsway Airport at 2.10pm, while the 2 hours 35 minutes return from Southampton departs at 5.15pm with fares starting from £99.
Isle of Man Airport announced the new flight earlier this week.
Posting on social media, the airport says: ‘This is a through service via Manchester, meaning you’ll stay on board during the stop - no need to disembark or re-board. It’s a smooth, time-saving option for leisure, business, or cruise travel.’
Southampton is regarded as a gateway to the south coast and also the cruise capital of the UK. There are also direct trains to London, Portsmouth, Winchester and the New Forest.
Flights are now available to book via Loganair’s website: www.loganair.co.uk